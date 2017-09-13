Today: Out of Gas and in the Dark in Florida

After Hurricane Irma, Florida is just getting started on the long road to recovery, often without fuel and electricity. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

Out of Gas and in the Dark in Florida

Hurricane Irma is gone but not forgotten, as remnants of the storm spread across the Southeast — and as Florida, the storm’s main target in the mainland U.S., struggles to get back on its feet. Millions across the state are trying to cope with power outages and a massive cleanup. Just trying to get gasoline has become an odyssey, due to a cascade of problems. In the hard-hit town of Immokalee in southwest Florida, there were no signs that help was on the way. To the north, in Jacksonville, floods raged. And in the Florida Keys, as photos show, an estimated 85% of homes suffered some kind of damage.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Trailer homes at the Sea Breeze trailer park in the Florida Keys town of Islamorada were destroyed by Irma. Trailer homes at the Sea Breeze trailer park in the Florida Keys town of Islamorada were destroyed by Irma. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

How Democrats Could Flip This House

Can Democrats win control of the House of Representatives next year? Though the midterm election is more than a year away, that question has already been the topic of intense discussion. But what it really comes down to are specific seats. Our politics team has put together a data-rich tracker that looks at the California congressional districts that Democrats are looking to flip and Republicans are looking to retain.

More Politics

-- The Supreme Court gave a short-term win to the Trump administration, bolstering part of its travel ban before it hears arguments on the issue next month.

-- Democrats are pushing for a vote on the Dream Act in a matter of weeks as the White House has backed off its demands to link it to border wall funding.

-- Hillary Clinton is back in the spotlight with her new memoir, and the reviews are mixed.

-- Former White House advisor Sebastian Gorka says the GOP didn't win last November, Donald Trump did.

The Face That Launched a Thousand Apps

Are you ready to unlock your phone with your face? Though “creepy” and “invasion of privacy” are the first words that come into some people’s minds, Apple is betting that they’ll warm up to it. The new top-of-the-line $999 iPhone X (pronounced "iPhone 10," btw) features facial recognition technology that the company says is much harder to fool than a fingerprint reader. But it also raises questions about unauthorized uses, especially by law enforcement.

Movies Bloodbath: The Director’s Cut

When CEOs are replaced, it’s usually to “spend more time with family.” For film directors, it’s over “creative differences.” Whatever the euphemism, Hollywood has seen a slew of high-profile filmmakers get the boot. Though cinematic auteurs are not extinct, the churn reflects the pressures to perform when franchises, studios and lots of money are in play. Case in point: the new batch of “Star Wars” films.

The Hollywood Hills Triangle

For years, the intersection of Canyon Drive and Bronson Avenue in the Hollywood Hills has mystified drivers as they approach what is essentially a large triangle. That confusion has proved dangerous. So in 2005, the neighbors decided to do something about it: They proposed a traffic circle. Then they raised $70,000 of their own money to do it. Yet 12 years later, as columnist Steve Lopez writes, little has changed.

Party Like It’s 1999? Not Quite

First, the good news: Last year, the median household income in the U.S. climbed to $59,039, finally surpassing the peak level it reached in 1999, according to the Census Bureau. That came after an even bigger increase in 2015. The bad news: Median incomes for full-time, year-round workers were essentially flat, and major disparities remain, including between urban and rural dwellers.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Director Guillermo del Toro’s life lessons: “At age 52, if you don’t risk it, then you're too old.”

-- One was rejected by his mother, the other seized from smugglers: How two lonely tiger cubs became pals.

-- USC and Texas players recount that crazy 2006 national championship game.

CALIFORNIA

-- The city of L.A. saw a big drop in homicides this summer, falling to levels it reached in 1966 and 2014.