Today: An Inferno Strikes, but Where Was the Warning?

As the death toll rises in Northern California’s fires, wind and dry weather are making it harder to bring the flames under control. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

An Inferno Strikes, but Where Was the Warning?

With a death toll of at least 23 people, and 3,500 structures and 170,000 acres burned, the wildfires in California are among the most destructive in state history. On Wednesday, thousands more residents in Calistoga and elsewhere in the north were ordered to evacuate. In all, about 50,000 are estimated to have fled their homes for safety. In hard-hit Napa and Sonoma counties, residents are wondering why not all of them received warnings on their cellphones similar to an Amber Alert. Officials say they sent out the messages, but some people report not getting them. Instead, neighbors’ shouts, smoke alarms and honking horns alerted them to the oncoming flames. Here is the latest.

More About the Fires

-- Crew exhaustion, limited resources and turbulent winds have complicated the battle against multiple wine country fires.

-- A Pacific Gas and Electric spokesman said it’s too early to know if the utility's power lines or transformers sparked any of the fires raging in Sonoma and Napa counties.

-- Here's what you need to know about fire insurance.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times An aerial view of the Coffey Park neighborhood destroyed by wildfire in Santa Rosa.

Trump’s Tax Road Map May Have Some Potholes

President Trump touted his tax framework to a group of truckers in Pennsylvania, promising to give the typical American family a $4,000 “pay raise” ... and roads without potholes. Aside from analysts’ skepticism over that figure, Republicans in Congress are quietly discussing how to scale back some of the proposal’s key provisions. Without doing so, they fear, the framework — which is still more of a concept at this point — could collapse, just as Obamacare repeal did. That may mean compromise on lowering the corporate tax rate to 20%, and keeping some key deductions and loopholes.

More Politics

-- Trump has threatened press freedoms before, but now he’s gone a step further: suggesting that TV networks lose their federal broadcast licenses for what he considers “fake news.”

-- Tom Steyer, a San Francisco environmentalist and a major political donor, is calling on all Democrats to support the impeachment of Trump.

-- Trump has nominated Kirstjen Nielsen, a cybersecurity expert and top aide to Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, to take over the Department of Homeland Security.

How Las Vegas’ Surveillance State Missed a Killer

In Las Vegas, Big Brother — a.k.a. hotel security — is watching. A casino on the Strip might have thousands of cameras observing gamblers. In the case of Mandalay Bay, those cameras weren’t trained on the hotel’s hallways, which may typically be too long or dark to get a good picture, according to an expert. So what really goes on in the world of Las Vegas security? After the shooting that killed 58 people and injured about 500 others, that’s just one of the many questions being considered.

Don’t Forget the Hidden Victims in Mexico’s Quake

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit central Mexico on Sept. 19 killed more than 360 people. It also left thousands homeless. Three weeks later, many have not been able to return to their damaged apartment buildings. Though the government says it will help, finding a new place to live is especially daunting for those on fixed incomes or lacking insurance. Still, some in Mexico City hold out hope of returning to the comforts of homes they’ve known for decades.

The Film Academy Weighs Weinstein’s Fate

Harvey Weinstein’s name was once synonymous with the Oscars. Now, the film academy has renounced Weinstein’s alleged behavior as “repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to [its] high standards,” in another sign of his Hollywood downfall. On Saturday, its board of governors will hold a special meeting to review his membership amid a long list of accusations of sexual harassment and assault. Meanwhile, the debate about how it could have been allowed to go on for so long — and where the next shoe might drop — goes on.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Drone footage of fire damage in Santa Rosa.

-- British Israeli chef Yotam Ottolenghi and pastry chef Helen Goh show how to assemble a pavlova, one of the many desserts in their new cookbook “Sweet.”

-- Villa Maggio, a onetime Frank Sinatra desert retreat, is back on the market for $3.7 million.

CALIFORNIA