Today: How a Lockdown Helped Save a School

Four people were killed and at least 10 injured when a gunman went on a rampage in a small Northern California community. Authorities say it could have been much worse.

TOP STORIES

How a Lockdown Helped Save a School

For 45 minutes, a gunman stormed through the Rancho Tehama Reserve in the northern Sacramento Valley, killing at least four people, including a neighbor whom he was accused of stabbing in January. In all, authorities were investigating seven crime scenes, one of them an elementary school. Teachers and staff had heard shots a quarter of a mile away, then rushed the children into classrooms and under desks, and locked the doors. When the gunman arrived, officials say, he shot at walls and windows, wounding two students, but could not enter the buildings and moved on to other targets. Police would later fatally shoot him.

The Tax Bill That Became a Healthcare Bill

It’s a two-for-one deal that could add up to nothing: Senate Republicans have added a partial Obamacare repeal provision to their tax overhaul bill. By removing the mandate that all Americans buy health coverage, a handful of GOP senators backed by President Trump are looking to free up more money for tax cuts for middle- and upper-class Americans. But it also adds a degree of risk, considering how a similar “skinny repeal” of the Affordable Care Act was among the many failed attempts to change the healthcare law earlier this year.

More Politics

-- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions repeatedly denied that he deliberately misled or lied to Congress about the Trump campaign’s multiple contacts with Russia. His explanation: He forgot.

-- Roy Moore invoked God as he rejected growing calls to quit the Senate race in Alabama. Meanwhile, Sen. Mitch McConnell floated the idea of Sessions running as a write-in.

-- Women have shared some graphic Capitol Hill sexual harassment stories, as Congress is considering changes in how claims are investigated.

UCLA Players: Out of China, Still in Foul Trouble

When three UCLA freshmen basketball players were detained in China for a week on suspicion of shoplifting, it became an international incident – one that Trump even discussed with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Now that the players have arrived back at LAX amid the flash of cameras, how should the Bruins handle them? Columnist Bill Plaschke says that, if the three were involved in wrongdoing, the answer is clear: “They should say nice to have you back, but you are suspended for a year.”

Will They Put the Cart Before the Stores?

Los Angeles is looking to legalize sidewalk vending, but the hardest question to resolve is where to let pushcarts and stands selling food, trinkets and more set up shop. The city already plans to ban them outside Dodger Stadium, Staples Center and along the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Should brick-and-mortar stores be allowed to prohibit them on adjacent sidewalks too?

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times A street vendor pushes his cart along Maple Avenue in L.A.'s Fashion District. A street vendor pushes his cart along Maple Avenue in L.A.'s Fashion District. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Art Appreciation at UC Irvine

Before UC Irvine was even built, an art museum was envisioned for future Anteaters. More than half a century later, plans for the UCI Museum and Institute for California Art will be announced today. Though there’s no building yet, it already has an important collection: more than 3,200 paintings, sculptures and works on paper focusing on California’s most prominent artists from World War II to 1980. They were collected by the late developer Gerald Buck, who once sold a farm for a painting.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- The FBI called him “Captain America,” but this informant had a secret.

-- Sessions responds to a question about whether he believes the women accusing Senate candidate Moore.

-- Celebrity hatter Nick Fouquet lifts the lid on his geodesic dome home.

CALIFORNIA

-- Columnist Steve Lopez says the housing crisis can be good news, if you’re a landlord.

-- The first atmospheric-river-fueled storm of the season is expected to hit Northern California today and potentially wreak havoc.

-- This year is shaping up to be the worst on record in California for people infected with valley fever, a lung infection caused by a fungus in soil.

-- When two new Palm Springs City Council members are sworn in next month, everyone on the council will be part of the LGBTQ community.