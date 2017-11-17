Today: GOP Tax Plan Takes a Big Step, but an Even Bigger One Remains

The fight over the Republicans’ tax revamp shifts to the U.S. Senate, where lawmakers will consider a much different bill that changes Obamacare too.

The GOP Tax Plan Takes a Big Step, but an Even Bigger One Remains

House Republicans have approved a tax overhaul bill, with most of California’s representatives voting for it and some saying they did so because they think the Senate will make it better. But it won’t be so simple, as the significantly different Senate version has already stoked dissent within the GOP. Adding to criticism that the plan favors the moneyed class, an analysis by Congress' bipartisan tax experts concluded the Senate bill would raise taxes for some of the poorest Americans by 2021 — which some Republicans dispute. The vote is likely to be after Thanksgiving.

Al Franken: ‘Disgusted With Myself’

Democratic Sen. Al Franken has apologized after an L.A. radio show anchor said Franken had aggressively kissed her and later groped her while she was asleep on a USO tour in 2006. She even provided a photo, which Franken responded to by saying, “I look at it now and I feel disgusted with myself.” Amid a barrage of criticism, Franken said he would cooperate with a Senate Ethics Committee investigation. Late Thursday, President Trump weighed in with two tweets, reigniting discussion of his “Access Hollywood” tape and the allegations by women against him.

KABC Al Franken and Leeann Tweeden during a USO Tour in 2006. Al Franken and Leeann Tweeden during a USO Tour in 2006. (KABC)

-- A defiant Roy Moore got a reprieve, as both Trump and the Alabama GOP said voters should decide his fate in the Senate race.

-- A deadlocked jury in the corruption case against Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez led the judge to declare a mistrial.

-- Senators said Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had failed to turn over some documents as Congress investigates Russian election interference.

It’s Not Easy Being Green

California officials are finding “resistance” is easier said than done when it comes to trying to protect the environment. In the name of cutting red tape for business development, the Trump administration has been rolling back so many regulations so quickly, Sacramento hasn’t been able to keep up. The changes affect industrial facilities, farmworkers and even fish.

Could the Tehama Shooting Have Been Prevented?

For more than a year, Kevin Neal had been battling with neighbors. They’d complained when they heard him firing guns at his mobile home in Rancho Tehama, even though a court had ordered him to turn over all of his weapons. His deadly rampage this week is prompting questions about whether more could have been done to prevent it.

The Media Gods Must Be Crazy

Comcast is interested in 21st Century Fox’s movie and sports TV assets. Publisher Meredith Corp. has approached Time Inc. about a deal for its magazines, reportedly armed with more than $500 million from the Koch brothers. The Sinclair broadcasting company is looking to buy Tribune Media stations. AT&T wants to take over Time Warner. It’s a dizzying time in the media business, and on top of that, the FCC’s rollback of decades-old regulations will make it far easier for outlets to be bought and sold.

Seventy-nine years ago this week, Helen Hulick had to fight for her right to wear slacks in a downtown L.A. court. When Hulick showed up as a witness in a burglary case, Judge Arthur S. Guerin rescheduled her testimony and ordered her to wear a dress. Five days later, she arrived — in slacks. Again, the judge told her to return in a dress or be held in contempt. “I’ll come back in slacks and if he puts me in jail I hope it will help to free women forever of anti-slackism,” she said. Hulick did and was thrown in jail. But she didn’t stay there for long.

Andrew H. Arnott / George Wallace / L.A. Times Archive/UCLA Helen Hulick, a trial witness, caused a stir in a downtown L.A. courtroom in 1938 by wearing slacks. At right, Hulick, wearing a jail-issued dress, her attorney William Katz and notary Jeanette Dennis work on getting her released. Helen Hulick, a trial witness, caused a stir in a downtown L.A. courtroom in 1938 by wearing slacks. At right, Hulick, wearing a jail-issued dress, her attorney William Katz and notary Jeanette Dennis work on getting her released. (Andrew H. Arnott / George Wallace / L.A. Times Archive/UCLA)

