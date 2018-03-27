Today: Russia, the Slapdown and the Silence

The White House announced that President Trump ordered the expulsion of 60 alleged Russian spies from the U.S. and the closing of the Russian Consulate in Seattle, its last diplomatic outpost on the West Coast. The move is the most aggressive diplomatic slapdown of Russia since the end of the Cold War, done in coordination with more than a dozen European allies and Canada, over the nerve agent attack on a former Soviet spy and his daughter in Britain this month. Trump, usually a man of many words, had nothing public to say about it Monday.