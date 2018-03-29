Today: In Lincoln Heights, a Neighborhood on the Edge

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's trip to Beijing this week to visit Chinese President Xi Jinping was historic for being Kim's first known venture abroad while in power. But its true significance might not be known until after Kim's meeting with South Korea's president, now set for April 27 — and, if it takes place, his summit with Trump. In the meantime, experts are viewing this week's foray as a reassertion of China's role in the process, and as a chance for North Korea to shore up support from Xi and perhaps drive wedges among the countries putting pressure on it.