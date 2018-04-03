Today: Trump’s EPA Fuels a New Fight With California

Lincoln Heights was one of L.A.'s first neighborhoods, but for longtime residents, the old, familiar feeling is going away. Investors have discovered the area, fueling a renewal that is also driving up rents and pushing people aside. "I'm all for improvements," says one homeowner, "but how are they making it better by getting rid of some of the people who enjoy being in this area?" In Part 2 of our in-depth series on Lincoln Heights, we spend time with those feeling the effects of gentrification firsthand.