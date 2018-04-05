Today: Hurry Up and Wait at the Border

A presidential proclamation. A hastily assembled plan. Scrambling all around. President Trump's call to deploy National Guard troops along the border with Mexico has followed a familiar pattern. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said she had spoken to the governors of California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas about them deploying troops "immediately," but by Wednesday's end, none had publicly committed to a specific plan. Without key details, including the number of troops, the duration and the cost, Gov. Jerry Brown, the lone Democrat of the four, would not act. (Of note: The California National Guard already has about 250 people working on missions to stop illegal drugs from getting into the state, including 55 along the border.) As for that caravan of Central American immigrants in Mexico: Here's their take on being the subject of Trump's ire.