Today: Syria Has a 'Big Price to Pay'

The images are profoundly disturbing: dead or dying families, many of them children, in a suburb of Syria's capital. Activists and aid groups say dozens of people were killed in an apparent poison gas attack. President Trump blamed the Syrian government and warned of a "big price to pay" in tweets that also took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin for backing Syria's Bashar Assad — "Animal Assad," as Trump called him. In turn, Syria and Russia labeled the accusations as "fake news." The incident comes a year after Trump ordered Tomahawk cruise missiles launched in response to a sarin attack in Syria and just days after he said he wanted American troops to leave the country soon. Early Monday, missiles reportedly struck an air base in central Syria; Russia and the Syrian military blamed Israel for the attack. The U.S. and eight other countries want a meeting of the U.N. Security Council today.