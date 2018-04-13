Today: Lordy, There’s a Book

Former FBI Director James B. Comey said he has a story to tell, and now it's coming out — even though his book, "A Higher Loyalty," isn't being released until next week. In it, he criticizes President Trump as unethical and "untethered to truth," calls Trump's leadership "ego driven and about personal loyalty," and even has a remark about the president's hand size ("smaller than mine, but did not seem unusually so"). Trump fired Comey in May 2017 and has called him a "showboat" and a "liar." On Thursday night, the GOP made clear where it stood, by tweeting out a link to a website called "Lyin' Comey."