Today: The Dance With a Pariah Nation

President Trump said CIA Director Mike Pompeo "had a great meeting with Kim Jong Un and got along with him really well, really great" (and suggested it could help Pompeo be confirmed as secretary of State next week). South Korea announced it will try to hammer out a peace agreement with the totalitarian North at a summit later this month. The developments are coming fast — perhaps a bit too rapidly for some experts concerned that Pyongyang could be rewarded for it waywardness. But during a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who's had his own concerns over the North Korean process, Trump did say he would not meet with Kim "if we don't think it's going to be successful." Here's a closer look at what we know.