Today: The Comey Memos

With a summit between the Koreas a week away, the South's president says the North may be willing to denuclearize — even if the U.S. keeps its troops on the Korean peninsula. Seem unlikely? Though one of Pyongyang's big public talking points over the years has been the withdrawal of American forces, former diplomats say North Korea has not been so insistent in private since the 1990s. Still, experts have been skeptical that leader Kim Jong Un would be willing to give up his country's nuclear program.