Today: ‘Spygate’ Sputters

A little over a week ago, President Trump began using the term “Spygate” for the latest conspiracy theory aimed at questioning the legitimacy of the Russia investigation. Senior Republican lawmakers are not backing him up. Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, who gained fame for doggedly pursuing Hillary Clinton over the Benghazi attack, has addressed the issue head-on, saying he believes the FBI acted appropriately when a confidential informant met with three of Trump’s campaign aides. Meanwhile, Trump took more public swipes at Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, who stepped aside from overseeing the Russia investigation because he had served as a senior Trump campaign aide.