Today: Distrust and Verify

After President Trump received North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s “very nice” letter (the contents of which Trump may or may not have read last week), the June 12 Singapore summit is back on. “I think it’ll be a process,” Trump said Friday. “I never said it goes in one meeting.” Though denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is the stated goal, analysts say Trump and Kim fundamentally disagree about what that looks like. And assuming North Korea eventually agrees to disarm in stages over the next decade or longer, the task of verifying would be massive and perhaps impossible. “Say they declare 30 nukes. Can you verify 30? Yes,” says Robert Gallucci, who led 1994 talks with North Korea for the Clinton administration. “Can we ever, ever be certain they don’t have five other nukes somewhere? Absolutely not.”