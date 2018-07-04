Today: O, Say Can You Breathe?

We don’t want to be a killjoy, but celebrating the Fourth of July can be hazardous to your health. Fires and injuries are the obvious hazards of fireworks, along with the noise that frightens humans and animals alike. Perhaps less obvious is the spike in air pollution to levels that are dangerous for everyone to breathe. With so many fireworks going off at once, levels of fine-particle pollution known as PM2.5 go through the roof on the night of Independence Day and linger like a hangover the next day. Aside from staying away from plumes of smoke, one way to lessen the impact is to leave the fireworks to the professionals. Here are some places to watch, legally, in Southern California.