Today: Russian Interference, European Edition

For more than a century, Los Angeles has turned to the Eastern Sierra for the most precious resource that has fueled its growth: water. For just as long, the two regions have been at odds. Now, a new battle is brewing over Mono Lake, where dust storms have been on the rise. Officials there say climate change has meant less snowmelt is flowing into the lake and argue L.A. needs to take less water from the region. The city’s Department of Water and Power doesn’t see it that way.