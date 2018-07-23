Today: In Silver Lake, to Shoot or Not to Shoot?

One week after President Trump and Vladimir Putin met in Helsinki, Finland, the blowback and the walk-backs continue. Lawmakers from both parties have expressed opposition to Trump’s plans to host the Russian president in Washington this year. Meanwhile in Europe, government officials are rethinking their reliance on the U.S. as an ally against Russia, even though the alternatives are few. And the kicker? Trump is back to calling Russian election interference in the U.S. “all a big hoax.”