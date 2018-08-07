Today: Political Fuel on the Fires

When President Trump started tweeting about California’s wildfires this week, he brought up two of the state’s oldest political battles: the water and the forests. Tapping into the anger of Central Valley farmers and congressional Republicans over wanting more water for agriculture, Trump suggested that too much was flowing from rivers into the ocean. A state fire official countered: “We’re having no problems as far as access to water supply.” Trump also called for more tree-clearing, which has long been a subject of debate. His administration wants to reopen some of the most sensitive and sought-after public lands for logging and other uses, including in Los Padres National Forest north of Los Angeles. But his assertion that logging will reduce fire risk has been disputed. Times columnist Michael Hiltzik has another word for it.