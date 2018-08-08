Today: The Firefighters’ Eyes in the Sky

As California contends with ever worse wildfires, officials are turning to new technology to gain an upper hand. Case in point: the Ferguson fire near Yosemite, where a California Air National Guard aircraft with infrared capability flew thousands of feet above. For the first time, incident commanders were able to tell firefighters on the ground what was being reported from the craft in exact detail almost in real time. Officials hope to refine the technique and make it more efficient. Meanwhile, crews in Northern California have also gotten a break of the old-fashioned kind: some cooler-than-expected temperatures have allowed them to work on better containing the Mendocino Complex fire.