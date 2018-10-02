Today: The Billionaire and the Beach

The U.S. Supreme Court began a new term Monday and made its biggest news by opting to not hear a case: It rejected a Silicon Valley billionaire’s appeal to keep a California beach to himself. The small stretch of sand known as Martins Beach, south of Half Moon Bay, has been in dispute for a decade, after property owner Vinod Khosla locked the gate on the beach’s access road. His case could have threatened a state law that says beach access is a fundamental right guaranteed to everyone. Instead, Khosla will have to go through the established permit process.