Today: The Fury of Hurricane Michael

The midterm election is just under a month away, but already it is proving to be a political showdown unlike any other in at least two respects. The first is the growing presence of female candidates: A record number of women are running for the U.S. House and Senate, as well as state legislatures and governorships. The second is the level of fundraising engagement from small donors for Democrats running for Congress: Even long-shot candidates have been reporting once unheard-of sums in their bids against Republicans.