Today: A Fire’s Toll — Living in Limbo, Remembering the Dead

For the people who survived the Camp fire that engulfed the town of Paradise, life as they knew it is gone. In its place, a state of limbo. Some sleep in their trucks; others, in a tent city outside a Walmart in nearby Chico; and still more in evacuation centers, which have become breeding grounds for disease. Many pray that family members or friends will be found; more than 630 are reported as still missing. They also mourn the dead — at least 63 confirmed so far — and relate the stories of their lives. Officials say it could take weeks to complete the search for victims of the worst wildfire in California history.