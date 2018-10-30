'Global warming is nonsense' and the 'tax scam is a massive middle finger' to families: House candidates on the issues

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Elk Grove) and Democratic challenger Jessica Morse. Los Angeles Times

Democratic candidate and former security strategist Jessica Morse says she abhors that families have been separated at the border. Republican Rep. Tom McClintock says it’s the “lawbreakers’ fault.” See the candidates’ other positions in the district with the highest share of registered Republican voters in the state. Read more here.

Republican Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock), left, and Democratic challenger Josh Harder. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Republican Rep. Jeff Denham voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act . Democratic challenger Josh Harder favors Medicare for all. But they agree on favoring a path to citizenship for participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Read more here about where the congressional candidates stand on the rest of the issues District 10 voters say they care about.

Republican Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford), left, and Democratic challenger TJ Cox. Bill Clark / CQ Roll Call; TJ Cox

Both candidates in the 21st District support a path to citizenship for DACA participants, but hold opposing views on the 2017 Republican tax plan and on healthcare. Where do Republican Rep. David Valadao and Democratic challenger TJ Cox line up and diverge on issues important to voters in this San Joaquin Valley district? Read more here.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), left, and Democratic challenger Andrew Janz. Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call; John Walker / Fresno Bee

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes and Democratic challenger Andrew Janz both agree that existing water policy isn’t working for their district, but they have different ideas on how to go about fixing it. Read their takes on water, the economy, the Russia investigation and more here.

Republican Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) and Democratic challenger Katie Hill. Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call; Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times

Republican Rep. Steve Knight says a spending addiction in Washington has caused the national debt. Democrat Katie Hill wants to ensure that the wealthy pay at least the same percentage of their income in taxes as the rest of the population. Read more about the issues important to the last Republican-held congressional seat in Los Angeles County here.

Republican Young Kim and Democrat Gil Cisneros. Chris Carlson / Associated Press; Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times

Republican Young Kim is seeking to succeed her former boss Rep. Ed Royce in Congress, but Democrat Gil Cisneros is putting up a challenge, aided by the $8.8 million he lent his campaign. Kim is anti-regulation and pro-trade, while Cisneros wants to reduce taxes on the middle class. See what else they said about the issues important to this increasingly Democratic-leaning district here.

Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Laguna Beach), left, and Democratic challenger Katie Porter. Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call; Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times

Republican Rep. Mimi Walters voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a Republican plan that the Congressional Budget Office said would undermine protections for people with preexisting conditions. Democratic nominee Katie Porter, a protege of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, supports Medicare for all. The two also diverge on taxes, gun control and immigration. Read what they have to say about these issues here.

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), left, and Democratic challenger Harley Rouda. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times; Mario Tama / Getty Images

Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher sponsored bills to end the Diversity Visa Lottery Program and narrow the definition of birthright citizenship. Democrat Harley Rouda says he’ll support bipartisan immigration reform that provides a pathway to citizenship for participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The candidates also diverge on gun control and the Russia investigation — read more here.

Republican Diane Harkey and Democrat Mike Levin. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times; Mario Tama / Getty Images

Republican nominee Diane Harkey is helping lead the campaign to repeal the gas tax, and has said “it’s forcing you to take bikes, get on trains, hose off at the depot.” Democratic candidate Mike Levin is an environmental attorney who champions clean energy. Read here where the congressional candidates stand on the rest of the issues District 49 voters say they care about.

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine), left, and Democratic challenger Ammar Campa-Najjar . Gregory Bull / Associated Press

Indicted Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter labeled the Justice Department “corrupt.” Democratic challenger Ammar Campa-Najjar is running on an anti-corruption platform. Read about the candidates’ other positions in the district with the lowest share of registered Democratic voters in the state here.

