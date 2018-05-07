California's primary election starts now

With no endorsed candidate for governor, the party runs the risk of a repeat of the 2016 U.S. Senate contest, which featured a Democrat-on-Democrat battle in the general election. The same is likely to happen in the Senate race this year. The stakes are even higher this time around. Not having a candidate at the top of the ticket could dampen Republican voter turnout in November, which is critical to the party holding onto several congressional seats key to the GOP retaining control of Congress, report Seema Mehta and Phil Willon.