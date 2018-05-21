Russia probe <i>might</i> have an end date, but Trump clashes with Justice Department show no signs of letting up

Starting in 2020, all new homes in California must be equipped with solar panels. But there's one very real concern, George Skelton writes in his Monday column: California is mired in a housing crisis. Buying a home already is unaffordable for far too many families, and now the state is going to add the cost of a rooftop solar system to every new home purchase. But forcing all buyers of new homes to go green could be prudent, desirable and inevitable, Skelton says.