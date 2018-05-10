For Trump, a focus on nuclear diplomacy provides a welcome change of topic

A lot has swirled around President Trump the past week: his former lawyer’s bank account, his current lawyer’s indiscretions, the White House’s quiet admission that his much-vaunted infrastructure plan is dead for the year.

But the president has drowned out much of that with high-profile news on foreign policy — most of it involving his nuclear diplomacy with North Korea.

Like nearly all his predecessors since World War II, Trump has discovered that foreign affairs can give a president much more of a boost than the domestic sort. Unlike his predecessors — well, almost everything else is unlike them.

THE SINGAPORE FLING

Trump’s greatest skill lies in showmanship, and he deployed that with relish in the past week, repeatedly teasing an announcement of the time and place of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

On Thursday, he finally announced — by tweet, of course — that the two would get together on June 12 in Singapore. The announcement came after a pre-dawn trip to Joint Base Andrews, outside Washington, where he welcomed home Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and three Korean Americans who had been held in prison by the North Koreans.

Trump gleefully demurred later when a reporter asked if he thought he deserved a Nobel Prize.

"Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it,” he said.

Trump’s evident eagerness for a deal with North Korea has generated unease even within his administration.

At the Pentagon, officials worry about the future of U.S. troops in South Korea, David Cloud wrote. Trump has often talked about reducing U.S. troop commitments overseas, but Pentagon planners consider the roughly 28,000 troops in South Korea a vital part of the U.S. defense network and increasingly important as China strengthens its military.

Part of the concern, as Noah Bierman and Tracy Wilkinson wrote, is Trump’s penchant for declaring victory before the hard work is done. Last spring, for example, after the House passed a healthcare bill, Trump held a Rose Garden ceremony, seemingly oblivious to the fact that House passage was the easy part and the measure was doomed in the Senate.

Now, as Trump celebrates the release of the U.S. prisoners, White House officials are anxiously insisting to reporters that he’s not being played by Kim and that he won’t accept phony concessions from Pyongyang in his haste to declare a win.

RIPPING UP THE IRAN DEAL

Trump’s cheery optimism about negotiations with North Korea mirrors what he accuses the Obama administration of having done in its negotiations with Iran.

Given his repeated campaign denunciations of the Iran deal, Trump’s decision this week to pull the U.S. out of the agreement and impose new economic sanctions on Iran had an inevitability to it that belied the frantic European efforts to restrain him.

Administration officials appear to be betting that Iran is too economically weak and politically divided to risk a renewed effort to build a nuclear weapon.

The Obama administration hoped that nuclear diplomacy with Iran might, slowly, lead to improved relations and a moderation of Iran’s policies. By contrast, they saw North Korea as a hopeless case that would require long-term containment.

The Trump administration has turned those ideas upside down. Negotiations with Kim might lead to “world peace,” Trump says. By contrast, along with allies in Saudi Arabia and Israel, administration officials openly hope that renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran will help bring about the downfall of not just the current government in Tehran, but the entire Islamic theocracy.

European leaders — and former Obama officials — think Trump’s approach will hasten the likelihood of war in the Mideast and a nuclear arms race there.

HIGHER PRICES AT THE PUMP

Who is right in the long run can’t be known now. But in the short-term, Trump’s renewed economic sanctions on Iran will have an impact at home — risking higher gasoline prices as Iran’s oil leaves the market, Don Lee wrote. U.S. manufacturers such as Boeing will also feel the sting of canceled orders.

That’s part of a pattern in which Trump’s confrontations abroad have increased the risks to continued economic growth at home. The flip side: Administration officials feel the economy has enough strength to allow the U.S. to throw its weight around overseas.

That theory could be tested in U.S. relations with China. A top-level U.S. delegation, including Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer traveled to Beijing for talks that led nowhere this week, as Jessica Meyers wrote from the Chinese capital.

The lack of progress in the talks raised worries about a trade war, Lee wrote.

THE RUDY AND MICHAEL SHOW

Part of what Trump wanted when he shook up his legal team was a more aggressive defender on television. Rudy Giuliani certainly is on TV a lot; whether his defense helps Trump’s cause is not so clear.

Trump’s longtime — and now maybe former — personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, isn’t on TV except in video clips coming in and out of court. He’s clearly not helping,