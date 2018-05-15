Astros rally late to take one from the Angels

Jose Altuve hit a go-ahead, three-run double in the eighth inning, and the Houston Astros rallied from a late two-run deficit for a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Brian McCann had two hits and drove in another run for the defending World Series champions (27-17), who reclaimed sole possession of first place in the AL West after the Angels (25-17) pulled virtually even Monday.

Josh Reddick threw out two Los Angeles runners from right field, and he also got a leadoff double in the eighth against reliever Jose Alvarez (2-1), who swiftly wasted seven stellar innings by rookie Jaime Barria.

Pinch-hitter Yuri Gurriel singled and Alex Bregman walked to load the bases. Altuve cleared them by poking a double down the left field line on a low pitch to make it 4-3.

Justin Upton and Rene Rivera homered for the Angels, whose bullpen blew a golden chance to cement their solid early-season start.

Barria yielded four hits and struck out seven over seven excellent innings for the Angels, but Alvarez fell apart in the eighth against the defending World Series champions.

Collin McHugh (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief. Ken Giles allowed Albert Pujols' leadoff single in the ninth, but finished up for his sixth save.

Gerrit Cole added seven strikeouts to his AL-leading total, but the Orange County native lasted just five innings his second career start at Angel Stadium, where his parents were longtime season ticket holders. Cole gave up five hits and left trailing 3-1.

Upton's two-run homer in the first inning was his seventh already in May, while backup catcher Rivera added a solo shot in the fifth.

After throwing out Mike Trout at third base in the fifth, Reddick got his second outfield assist in the seventh, throwing out Kinsler at the plate by a healthy margin as he tried to score from second.

