Angels bats fall silent in 3-1 loss to Athletics

The Angels produced a run with their second out in Wednesday’s series finale at the Oakland Coliseum. They could do no more with their remaining 25 and suffered a 3-1 defeat by the Athletics.

Without the injured Mike Trout, they produced only four hits all afternoon, and one of them was a gift double dropped by a defender. They had only three walks, and all of them came to begin the game, when 12 of the first 14 pitches by Oakland’s Andrew Triggs missed the strike zone.

Triggs, a USC graduate, finally found his release point and struck out Luis Valbuena with a fastball atop the strike zone. He then induced a groundout and a line-drive out to end the inning, the former bringing in the Angels’ run.

Facing the team with which he had most of his success, Angels starter Jesse Chavez issued a two-out walk in the first inning, and hit a batter and yielded a single to begin the second. That’s when third baseman Yunel Escobar turned a double play on a grounder hit to him, his right foot nicking the edge of third base as he readied to throw across the diamond. He watched the replay on one of the Coliseum’s massive scoreboards and nodded his head.

Chavez did not allow another Athletic to reach base until the fifth, when Mark Canha led off with a single and rookie Chad Pinder drove a fastball out for a two-run homer, the third shot of his career. Chavez then garnered three consecutive grounders and, after an error, a line-drive out to end the inning.

In their half of the fifth, the Angels nearly benefited from two of Oakland’s defensive mistakes. Pinder, manning second base, dropped a popup, allowing Juan Graterol to reach second, and Escobar reached on an error by third baseman Ryon Healy. But Cameron Maybin grounded out and Triggs struck out Kole Calhoun swinging to escape, slamming his hands together as he departed the mound.

Chavez exited the game after he walked Jed Lowrie with two outs in the sixth, which stretched his pitch count to a season-high 111. Right-hander Yusmeiro Petit completed the inning and the next. He tried to handle the eighth to preserve the rest of the Angels’ bullpen, but could not. David Hernandez entered with one run in, one out, and the bases loaded, and struck out both men he faced to end the inning.

The Angels (17-19) have played six games without Trout in the last week, and scored a total of 14 runs. They scored 14 runs in the last two games Trout played. He tested his tight left hamstring in pregame exercises Wednesday and hopes to play Thursday at Angel Stadium against Detroit.

