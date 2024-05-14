Angels fall to 5-16 at home with loss to Cardinals

Logan O’Hoppe of the Angels begins his trot around the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning Tuesday.

Alec Burleson hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Pedro Pagés had a three-run double for his first MLB hit and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Angels 7-6 Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

Kevin Pillar had three hits and Logan O’Hoppe hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning as the Angels fell to 1-5 on their homestand despite rallying from an early five-run deficit. The Angels are a major league-worst 5-16 at home.

Burleson also had three hits as he homered for the fourth time in 16 games after not having one in his first 19. Nolan Arenado led off the seventh with a base hit before Burleson connected on Amir Garrett’s slider and drove it over the right-field wall to give the Cardinals their third straight victory.

Sonny Gray (5-2) struck out nine in six innings but gave up five runs and eight hits. Ryan Helsley picked up his 13th save.

Hunter Strickland (1-1) took the loss.

St. Louis put up two runs in the second after the first two runners reached base. A wild pitch by Reid Detmers brought in Dylan Carlson, and Nolan Gorman scored on Angels third baseman Cole Tucker’s errant throw home.

With the bases loaded and two out in the third, Pagés lined a curveball down the third base line into the left-field corner to make it 5-0. Pagés, the Cardinals’ sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, was hitless in his first six at-bats.

Gray retired the first seven Angels hitters before Tucker tripled to right-center and scored on Nolan Schanuel’s base hit.

O’Hoppe got the Angels to within 5-4 in the fourth when he drove an elevated sinker from Gray into the rock pile in left-center.

They tied it one inning later on Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly.

After Burleson’s home run, the Angels got to within 7-6 on Pillar’s RBI single and had the bases loaded with one out in the eighth, but Zach Neto was caught stealing home on a suicide squeeze gone awry and Luis Guillorme struck out.

St. Louis sends right-hander Lance Lynn (1-1, 3.79 ERA) against Angels right-hander Griffin Canning (1-4, 5.75 ERA) in the series finale.