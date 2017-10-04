Angels fire hitting coach Dave Hansen

The Angels announced Wednesday that hitting coach Dave Hansen will not return in 2018. No replacement has been named, though assistant hitting coach Paul Sorrento is staying on in his role for now.

Hansen, 48, had held the job for two seasons after two seasons as the Angels’ assistant hitting coach. Before that, he spent a year as the Seattle Mariners’ hitting coach, a year as the Dodgers’ hitting coach and several years coaching hitting in the Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations.

A pinch-hitting specialist during a 15-year major league career, he played his last game in 2005.

The Angels had one of the American League’s most fruitless offenses in 2017, their batting average second-worst, their on-base percentage fifth-worst and their slugging percentage the worst. Still, they won 80 games, five games short of a wild-card bid.

After the Angels’ 88-loss season in 2016, all members of manager Mike Scioscia’s staff were permitted to remain in their roles. In November, first-base coach Gary DiSarcina left to become Boston’s bench coach.

