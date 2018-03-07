Angels drop to .500 in spring training with 5-4 loss to Diamondbacks

AT THE PLATE: Luis Valbuena had two hits, including a home run, his first of the spring. Unlike several of the others who also will make the Angels' opening-day roster, Valbuena has been playing regularly in the early part of the schedule. Kole Calhoun had a run-scoring double. Andrelton Simmons had a sacrifice fly. Chris Carter drove in a run with a ground out. Mike Trout is hitless in his first 10 at-bats.