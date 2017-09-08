Angels' playoff push hits a snag in 4-3 loss to Mariners

They are a tailgate missing the beer, a home lacking a couch, a car short on gas.

The Angels have the offense, have the defense, even have the bullpen to finish this run they’ve set out on toward the playoffs. Their deficiency remains so clearly within their starting rotation.

In September, manager Mike Scioscia can attempt to mask it more than anyone thought possible. He can pull his starters early and turn to reliever after reliever for minute stints, breaking records in the process. Still, the shortcomings are conspicuous. In the Angels’ 4-3 loss to Seattle on Friday at Safeco Field, it was again made obvious in the form of Ricky Nolasco.

The 34-year-old right-hander has taken the ball for 29 games this season. Nineteen times, the Angels have lost. On Friday, Nolasco took the mound for the first time buoyed by a 2-0 lead, but his command immediately appeared faulty. He hung a 2-and-2 curveball to Nelson Cruz in the second inning, which Cruz rapped right at third baseman Luis Valbuena for a single. He then missed with a 2-and-1 fastball to Kyle Seager, but Seager popped it up.

He then spotted a 2-and-2 slider to Mitch Haniger exactly where Martin Maldonado set his glove — a little outside, but close enough for umpire Bill Miller to award him the strike.

Baseball being baseball, Nolasco suffered most not because of a mistake but as a result of a good pitch. After a Mike Zunino single, he cornered Gamel in a 1-and-2 count and fired a splitter at the bottom of the strike zone. The pitch could have been a little lower. But had Gamel swung and missed, it would not have been a surprise. Instead, he reached out and sent it for a three-run home run to right field.

Nolasco again found peril in the the third, hurt by a bad-luck bounce on a Robinson Cano grounder down the first-base line. What would have been a groundout fielded by Cron instead became a double. Then, with the bases loaded, Haniger punched a run-scoring single into right. Nolasco pumped a 2-and-2 fastball past Mike Zunino to end the inning.

Scioscia pulled Nolasco when he surrendered a two-out double in the fourth, territory he’d normally ask his starter to survive. But 14 men are sitting in the Angels’ bullpen each game this month, so Scioscia feels freer to start calling them to the mound.

He needed only four Friday. Those four men supplied 13 outs of scoreless relief, with eight strikeouts against no walks. But it was not enough.

As the Angels began against recently acquired Mariners starter Mike Leake, Brandon Phillips shot a leadoff single up the middle. Mike Trout slapped a double down the left-field line. Justin Upton grounded another single to right. Quickly, the Angels scored a 2-0 lead, and though Albert Pujols and Kole Calhoun hit into outs, they hit the ball hard all inning long.

Leake seemed to alter his pitch mix in the second inning, throwing fewer fastballs and using more of his offspeed offerings. It worked, as he retired the next 11 Angels in order. C.J. Cron’s two-out single into center in the fifth snapped that streak. In the sixth, Phillips sent a near-homer to left field in the sixth, but Ben Gamel leapt to steal it. After Trout flied out, Upton notched another single, then took second on a passed ball. He ran home when Pujols singled into left.

The Angels (72-69) produced only two singles, one by Phillips and one by Pujols, in the three remaining innings. The Mariners’ manager, ex-Angels executive Scott Servais, used five relievers to obtain those final nine outs.

Because of their loss and the Minnesota Twins’ victory, the Angels fell two games out of the American League wild-card hunt. And it is not only those two teams in the hunt. Texas and Baltimore are within one game of the Angels. The Mariners are within two games.

Short hops

The Angels called up outfielder Shane Robinson, designated right-hander Brooks Pounders for assignment, and placed infielder Jefry Marte on the disabled list because of h a broken foot. Scioscia said Marte suffered the injury last week while with triple-A Salt Lake, fouling a pitch off his foot. At the time, the team believed it was only a bruise. It’s uncommon for teams to place players on the DL this month because of the absence of 25-man roster restrictions. The Angels have 36 active players …ESPN announced it will broadcast the Angels’ Sept. 24 game in Houston on Sunday Night Baseball, changing the start time to 5 p.m. (PDT). It’ll be the Angels’ first Sunday night game this year. They’ll begin a four-game series the next night in Chicago, creating a tight turnaround between the two cities. …Reliever Bud Norris shook off a visit from Scioscia and trainer Adam Nevala in Friday’s eighth inning. He has been bothered by right knee soreness for much of this season.