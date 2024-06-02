Angels’ woes at the plate continue in sweeping loss to Mariners

Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning walks back to the mound after giving up a home run to Seattle’s Luke Raley during the fourth inning of L.A.’s 5-1 loss Sunday.

Luis Castillo threw seven shutout innings, Mitch Garver hit a three-run double and the Seattle Mariners beat the Angels 5-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series.

Castillo was brilliant in his first win since May 12. The right-hander struck out six and walked three — all on 3-2 pitches.

Castillo (5-6) surrendered two hits on Taylor Ward’s double in the first and Kyren Paris’ broken-bat single in the third. It was his third occasion this season when he threw at least seven shutout innings while allowing three hits or less.

The Mariners had shut out the Angels for 19 straight innings before shortstop J.P. Crawford’s first error of the season led to a run in the ninth on Zach Neto’s two-out single. Before that, the Angels’ only runs in the three games had come on Jo Adell’s grand slam in the seventh on Friday.

Seattle closed out a stretch of 17 straight days without a day off — its longest such stretch of the season — with a 10-7 record during the span. The Mariners also improved to 21-11 at home, tied for the second-best home mark through 32 games in franchise history. Only the 2001 team that won 116 games had a better start at home at 25-7.

Angels starter Griffin Canning had his best performance of the season and nearly matched Castillo. Canning (2-5) struck out four and walked one while pitching into the seventh inning for the first time this season.

Canning’s lone mistake was a 1-2 sinker to Luke Raley that stayed in the middle of the plate. Raley connected for a solo drive that barely cleared the wall in right field for his sixth homer of the season.

Raley added a second RBI after he was hit by Luis García’s pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth, and Garver cleared the bases with a shot into the left-field corner.

Roster move: The Angels recalled right-hander Ben Joyce from Double-A Rocket City, following the move to send starter Reid Detmers to the minors after Saturday’s game.

Up next for the Angels: Open a three-game series with San Diego at home on Monday. Tyler Anderson (5-5, 2.47 ERA) starts the opener for the Angels.

Up next for the Mariners: Following its first off day since May 16, Seattle will open a series on Tuesday in Oakland. Right-hander George Kirby (4-5, 4.08 ERA) starts the opener for the Mariners.