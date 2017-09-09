Andrew Heaney exits after injury during Angels' 8-1 loss in Seattle

As he threw his 60th pitch Saturday night at Safeco Field, Andrew Heaney grimaced, then shook his left arm. Immediately, catcher Martin Maldonado signaled to the Angels dugout, and trainer Adam Nevala and manager Mike Scioscia rushed to the mound.

Within a minute, Heaney walked off the field with Nevala, headed for further examination. Two hours later, the Angels had not announced a diagnosis, but Heaney’s prized arm was believed to be the area being examined.

The 26-year-old left-hander made an unexpectedly rapid return from July 1, 2016, elbow ligament-replacement surgery. Scioscia, at season’s start, thought there was no way Heaney could pitch in 2017, but Heaney did all along. His five starts since making it back last month had offered more poor than good results, but he and the Angels retained hope he could contribute to this season’s stretch run.

That now looks unlikely. The Angels’ postseason hopes, too, slowed Saturday when they lost 8-1 to the Seattle Mariners. After Heaney’s exit, the game spiraled out of hand. Blake Wood took over for Heaney in the third inning but could not finish the fourth.

Once he replaced Wood, Jesse Chavez became upset with plate umpire David Rackley’s strike zone. His first pitch, to Mitch Haniger, was called a ball. After Haniger singled to load the bases, Scioscia went to the mound for a lengthy chat.

Rackley walked up after a while. He and Scioscia exchanged words, which led to Scioscia’s ejection and an additional confrontation.

Maldonado missed Chavez’s next pitch, allowing a run to score as it traveled to the backstop. The inning went further awry from there, Robinson Cano singling in another run and Nelson Cruz launching a three-run homer to supply Seattle the eight-run lead.

When the Angels still trailed by eight runs in the sixth inning, acting manager Dino Ebel pulled Maldonado, Mike Trout, Justin Upton and Andrelton Simmons. The Angels had not lost a game by more than three runs since Aug. 7, and so their starters have rarely received opportunities for such rest.

Early, Heaney found the strike zone with ease, perhaps too often. A 1-and-2 changeup to Haniger he intended to entice off the plate instead traveled down the middle, and Haniger sent it over the fence. After a quick strikeout of Cano, Heaney gave up another drive to Cruz, chased down by Upton at the wall.

Two walks and a single meant the bases were loaded with one out, but Heaney recorded a strikeout and groundout to escape. He gave up a leadoff triple in the third when Kole Calhoun leaped, caught and then dropped Haniger’s drive to the right-field track. Ten pitches later, Heaney had to leave.

Left-hander Andrew Albers mystified the Angels, who batted only twice with a runner in scoring position against him: once in the first inning, when C.J. Cron struck out, and once in the fourth, when Maldonado struck out.

Albert Pujols hurt the club’s chances in that inning, as he stroked a single but was thrown out trying to take second. Simmons walked and Calhoun doubled.

Pujols extended his hitting streak to eight games, which ties a season high. The 37-year-old has 16 hits in that stretch.

Short hops

Third baseman Yunel Escobar has suffered a setback in his recovery from an oblique strain. He has felt renewed stiffness in his side and is not with the team in Seattle. It’s unclear when he could return, but Scioscia said he still believes Escobar can play this season. … Scioscia said reliever Huston Street has progressed slowly as he attempts to return from a rotator-cuff injury. Street had hoped to rejoin the team in a week, but he is not yet pitching in games, so that will not happen. He will be a free agent at year’s end.

CAPTION The Times' Lindsey Thiry talks with Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who teammates voted as a captain. Johnson will play the season under the franchise tag before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Times' Lindsey Thiry talks with Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who teammates voted as a captain. Johnson will play the season under the franchise tag before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. CAPTION The Times' Lindsey Thiry talks with Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who teammates voted as a captain. Johnson will play the season under the franchise tag before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Times' Lindsey Thiry talks with Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who teammates voted as a captain. Johnson will play the season under the franchise tag before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. CAPTION Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura