Shohei Ohtani's pitching debut at Angel Stadium to come Sunday against Athletics

Shohei Ohtani's pitching debut at Angel Stadium is set for Sunday against the Oakland Athletics.
Those are the same A's the rookie starred against last Sunday on the road, limiting them to three runs — all in the span of three hitters — in six innings.
Ohtani was scheduled to make his batting debut at home Tuesday night against Cleveland. He was the Angels' designated hitter and in the No. 8 spot in the order.
Ohtani was 1 for 5 in his big-league batting debut Thursday in Oakland. He singled on the first pitch he saw.
The Angels made one roster move Tuesday, recalling pitcher Parker Bridwell from triple-A Salt Lake to replace the injured Matt Shoemaker, who has a strained right forearm. Bridwell will be the Angels' starter Friday against the A's. JC Ramirez will start Saturday.