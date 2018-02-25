Angels beat Padres 2-1 in spring training

The Angels beat San Diego 2-1 on Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Angels are 2-1 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Jefry Marte had an RBI single in the third inning of a game during which the Angels didn't manage much offense; their only other run scoring on a passed ball. Jabari Blash just missed hitting a two-run homer in the second, the ball coming down short of the wall in left-center. Backup catcher Rene Rivera had two of the Angels' five hits, a single and a double.
ON THE MOUND: Garrett Richards made his 2018 Cactus League debut, pitching a 1-2-3 first inning before allowing a homer to Austin Hedges leading off the second. It was the only hit Richards permitted in his two innings. He made just six starts in 2017 because of a biceps strain and said he spent the offseason focusing not just on strength, but also on flexibility. Rule 5 pick Luke Bard pitched a scoreless inning, his second of the spring. Lefty reliever Ian Krol worked into and out of seventh-inning trouble, two strikeouts helping offset two walks. Felix Pena closed out the game with a scoreless ninth on his 28th birthday.
EXTRA BASES: Nearly all of the Angels regulars have been held out of the first three spring training games and most aren't likely to play Monday. Look for the likes of Mike Trout and Albert Pujols on Tuesday or Wednesday. … Richards said his next start would come Friday or Saturday, as all the Angels have to remain flexible as the team maps out its plans for a six-man rotation.
UP NEXT: Angels vs. the San Diego Padres at noon Monday at Peoria Sports Complex. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.