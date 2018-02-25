Angels beat Padres 2-1 in spring training

ON THE MOUND: Garrett Richards made his 2018 Cactus League debut, pitching a 1-2-3 first inning before allowing a homer to Austin Hedges leading off the second. It was the only hit Richards permitted in his two innings. He made just six starts in 2017 because of a biceps strain and said he spent the offseason focusing not just on strength, but also on flexibility. Rule 5 pick Luke Bard pitched a scoreless inning, his second of the spring. Lefty reliever Ian Krol worked into and out of seventh-inning trouble, two strikeouts helping offset two walks. Felix Pena closed out the game with a scoreless ninth on his 28th birthday.