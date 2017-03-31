Angels getting used to the new LED lights at Angel Stadium

It’s normal for batters to chit-chat with the opposing team’s first baseman after a hit or a walk, but C.J. Cron of the Angels found it peculiar when the same topic kept coming up in conversations with Dodgers players in the first game of the Freeway Series in Angel Stadium on Thursday night.

“When they got to first, all the Dodgers were saying, ‘When did you guys switch to cream-colored pants?’ ” Cron said before Friday night’s game. “I’m like, ‘We didn’t, but we have new lights, and they’re trying to figure these things out.’ ”

The Angels this winter joined a growing list of major league teams to install a new LED lighting system, which is expected to improve visibility, reduce glare and shadows on the field and lower maintenance costs and energy usage.

The Seattle Mariners were the first team to install LED lights in 2015. The Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees and Houston Astros installed LED lights in 2016, and the Baltimore Orioles did so this season.

The first thing players noticed was that the new lights made their white uniform pants look cream-colored. Mike Trout noticed a theater-like effect from his position in center field.

“It seemed like it was darker in the stands,” Trout said. “They’re obviously different than last year. It’s going to take a few games to get used to them, and they’re definitely going to adjust them during these first couple of games and throughout the season. But I like them, for sure.”

Cron was one of several players who struggled to adjust to the new lights.

“I just don’t think they’re locked in yet,” the Angels first baseman said. “It could be because it was our first night game in seven months, but it just didn’t feel perfect. Something seemed a little off. I don’t think there’s supposed to be shadows at night.

Photos from the 2017 Freeway Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

“I guess they can tinker with them to get them where they need to be. I guess they’re going to be different [Friday] night. We’ll see if it’s any better.”

Manager Mike Scioscia said the team is working with stadium officials and lighting engineers to iron out any kinks in the system.

“I’m not sure about the technology,” Scioscia said, “but there all kinds of ways to adjust these lights.”

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said Angels third base coach Ron Roenicke turned to him in the sixth inning to say the lights were new and ask if he had any problems with them.

“I saw the ball fine,” Turner said.

Street smart

Reliever Huston Street credited a platelet-rich plasma injection that he received 2 1/2 weeks ago with promoting the healing of an upper back strain that has sidelined him since early March. The veteran right-hander was cleared to begin a throwing program on Tuesday and could return by May.

“As an athlete, you want to know that it’s healed, and now I can start working confidently,” Street said. “We all play through a lot of stuff, but when you’re injured, you can be working in a negative direction. So we got good news [Thursday] that we’re working in a positive direction.”

Street, who is looking to rebound from an injury-plagued 2016 season in which he went 3-2 with a career-worst 6.45 earned-run average, must progress from flat-ground throwing to bullpen sessions and will need five to seven rehabilitation appearances before returning. He declined to place a target on that return.

“I’m not shooting for anything,” Street said. “I made the mistake last year of coming back too early from the oblique [injury]. That was my fault. You’re a competitor and you want to pitch. I learned a little bit from that mistake.”

Short hops

Lower-back soreness sidelined Andrelton Simmons for the fifth straight game, but the shortstop completed a vigorous pregame workout Friday, and Scioscia said he “anticipates” that Simmons will play Saturday night. … Pitcher Matt Shoemaker, who underwent emergency brain surgery after being struck in the head by a line drive in Seattle last September, has decided to wear a small carbon-fiber piece of equipment, made by Safer Sports Technologies, inside the right side of his cap to help protect his head.

Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Caption The Rams begin free agency by signing a receiver and a tackle The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A.

mike.digiovanna@latimes.com

Follow Mike DiGiovanna on Twitter @MikeDiGiovanna