Angels relievers Cam Bedrosian and Huston Street continue on the road to recovery

The Angels might get their closer competition, after all.

As right-hander Huston Street approaches a rehabilitation assignment, the Angels announced on Sunday that right-hander Cam Bedrosian would begin throwing off the mound for the first time since a right groin strain landed him on the disabled list on April 22.

"It'll be light,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “But obviously it's a step in the right direction.”

Bedrosian appeared in six games earlier in the season, collecting three saves without giving up a run.

His recovery has taken longer than expected. The Angels insisted Bedrosian wouldn’t throw off of a mound until the pain in the muscle had completely dissipated.

The Angels once envisioned a closer competition between Bedrosian, Street and Andrew Bailey, who was moved from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list last week as he recovers from shoulder inflammation. He is eligible to return June 9.

Instead, the Angels have been rescued by a longtime starting pitcher: Bud Norris, who has eight saves in 10 tries and owns a 2.95 ERA.

Bedrosian had a breakout 2016, when he held a 1.12 earned-run average over 40 1/3 innings, including one save to established himself as one of the league’s more promising relievers.

Cracking the code

Cameron Maybin would very much like to continue batting leadoff. For some reason, he is afraid to say so except in poorly hidden code.

"I'm very comfortable —” he let the thought hang in the air, made eye contact, and smiled, “getting it started.”

“I guess you could put it that way,” he said. “I enjoy... getting things started."

Maybin spent the early part of the season mostly batting sixth and seventh. He has batted leadoff now for the last five games, and the results are hard to argue with. He has 11 hits in 21 at bats and has scored seven runs. But he is probably wary of appearing to lobby for a better lineup position. So he talks around it.

As in: Does he want to stay at leadoff?

"Eh,” he said. “I just want to help.”

He grew more animated.

“I just want to help!” he said again. “But I really, really like — I really like being there. You know? It's like the automatic starter before you get in the car, you just press it. I like that."

Short hops

The Angels combined to hit a ‘home run cycle” on Sunday: Solo (Jefry Marte), two-run (Mike Trout), three-run (Andrelton Simmons) and a grand slam (C.J. Cron).

Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Caption Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Caption Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Caption LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young. LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand