Cameron Maybin, back in his old Detroit stamping ground, could rejoin Angels lineup while they're in town

A dozen years ago, Detroit drafted Cameron Maybin. Two years later, they packaged him, future relief ace Andrew Miller and four more prospects in a blockbuster trade for Miguel Cabrera.

Eight years after that, the Tigers reacquired him, and he put together a career-best season in 2016.

That’s why Maybin attracted a crowd of local media upon his return to the city Tuesday. Reporters mostly wanted to know if he was surprised by his November trade to the Angels (he was), and how he was doing in Anaheim (well, he said). And they sought to understand how it felt to be on a team floating around .500 but 14 games behind the best-in-baseball Houston Astros.

“I don’t really follow them,” Maybin said. “I know they’re playing well, but I don’t go to my phone and look at the standings. I have three kids. I have a lot to worry about. I’m worried about things that I can control. It’s baseball. A lot of things can change throughout the season.”

Maybin, out for a week because of a bruised oblique, threw and ran on the field Tuesday but did not hit. The plan is for him to hit on Wednesday. He expects to be reinstated from the disabled list Friday in Houston, and the club is not ruling out that possibility.

“It’s still on the board,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “But we’ll adjust to how he feels in the next couple days.”

Maybin played center field for Detroit and left field to begin this season for the Angels. When he returns, he could play center in place of the injured Mike Trout.

He laughed when asked if Trout made his defensive responsibilities less difficult.

“I’d like to think the same thing, too, that I make his job a lot easier,” Maybin said.

Bedrosian delayed

The Angels planned to activate right-hander Cam Bedrosian from the disabled list Tuesday, but the reliever requested another rehab-assignment appearance.

“Cam feels he needs it,” Scioscia said. “He wants to repeat it just to fine-tune some things. When a pitcher still feels he’s maybe a little out of sync, you definitely want to work on it down there until he’s in sync. We’ll give him what he needs.”

Bedrosian, returning from a strained groin, pitched an inning for Class-A Inland Empire late Tuesday. There is a locker with his name on it at Comerica Park, and he could be activated Thursday.

Short hops

No discipline is expected for designated hitter Albert Pujols, who said he exchanged mid-game texts with his wife before he hit the 600th home run of his career Saturday night. Players are not ordinarily permitted to use electronic devices during games. … Right-hander Huston Street is scheduled to resume his rehab assignment Friday. He’ll make at least one more minor league appearance before his activation. Street suffered a lat strain three months ago, and experienced minor triceps tightness while nearing the end of his initial rehab assignment. … Right-hander Andrew Bailey began a throwing progression. He has missed nearly two months because of discomfort in his surgically repaired shoulder. He remains weeks away from returning to the majors.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura