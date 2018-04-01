Angels second baseman Kinsler put on 10-day DL

Ian Kinsler's Angels debut was cut short and now the start to his Angels career has been interrupted, too.
The second baseman ended up on the 10-day disabled list Saturday after experiencing tightness and fatigue in his left adductor.
Discomfort in the area kept Kinsler out of the Angels' opening-day lineup. He then started Friday against Oakland but was removed from the game entering the bottom of the ninth.
He said he believed 10 days would be more than enough time for the injury to completely heal, suggesting he'd probably be ready to come back sooner.
"I'll take the full 10 and not jeopardize the team and keep them shorthanded," Kinsler said. "I don't want to be dealing with this for the rest of the summer."
Nolan Fontana was recalled from triple-A Salt Lake to take the open roster spot, although it sounds like Zack Cozart will see the majority of the time at second.
Signed in the offseason to be the third baseman, Cozart started at second Saturday, with Luis Valbuena taking over at third.
Ohtani to make MLB pitching debut
In one of the most anticipated debuts in franchise history, Shohei Ohtani will make his first appearance on a big league mound Sunday against the A's.
The intrigue around the two-way player from Japan is such that manager Mike Scioscia was asked Saturday to confirm that Ohtani is, indeed, starting and that this isn't just an April Fool's joke since the game is happening on April 1.
"Unless someone's pulling a fast one on me," Scioscia said, "he's pitching."
Ohtani's results in spring training were thoroughly critiqued and widely criticized. Only two of his five starts came in Cactus League games and both were shaky, Ohtnai giving up eight earned runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings.
According to the Angels, he'll be the first player to start as a nonpitcher on opening day -- Ohtani was the Angels' designated hitter Thursday -- and then start as a pitcher within his team's first 10 games since Babe Ruth in 1919.
Angels sign Revere to minor league deal
The Angels brought back Ben Revere, signing the outfielder to a minor league contract. He'll report to triple-A Salt Lake, where he'll play primarily left and center.
Revere, 29, spent spring training with the Cincinnati Reds before being released a week ago. He hit .275 with a .652 OPS in 308 plate appearances for the Angels last season.
Heaney scheduled to throw in intraquad game
Left-hander Andrew Heaney is scheduled to throw 70-75 pitches Sunday in an intrasquad game in Arizona as he comes back from elbow inflammation. The Angels won't need an additional starter until April 12.