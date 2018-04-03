Angels' Matt Shoemaker put on 10-day disabled list because of forearm strain

The Angels lost their second starting pitcher already this season when Matt Shoemaker was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a right forearm strain.
Parker Bridwell was recalled from triple-A Salt Lake to replace Shoemaker, who won his first start Saturday in Oakland, limiting the A's three runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings.
The Angels opened the season with Andrew Heaney on the disabled list because of elbow inflammation.
Heaney is scheduled to throw 80-90 pitches in a minor league game Friday and could be ready to make his 2018 debut after that outing.
Shoemaker made only 14 starts last season and didn't pitch after June 14 because of radial nerve compression in his right arm.
He had surgery in August but returned to pitch in the Angels' instructional league in October.
Throughout spring training and after his first start of the regular season, Shoemaker reported no issues with his arm.