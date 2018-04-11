Sundays with Shohei, a new Angels tradition?

The budding tradition of Sundays with Shohei will continue this week, the next pitching start for the Angels' rookie sensation set for the series finale in Kansas City.
Shohei Ohtani, the reigning American League player of the week, will be making his third appearance on the mound, the first two coming on the previous two Sundays.
In his big league pitching debut, he picked up the win giving up three runs and three hits in six innings at Oakland.
Ohtani beat the A's again seven days later at Angel Stadium by limiting them to one hit over seven shutout innings.
He has a 2.08 ERA with 18 strikeouts and two walks. Ohtani also has a 0.46 (WHIP), and opponents are batting .093 against him.
Having homered in three consecutive games as a designated hitter, he didn't start Tuesday against Texas left-hander Martin Perez. Ohtani is likely to start at DH on Wednesday against Matt Moore, another left-hander.
Garrett Richards will start Saturday against the Royals. The Angels haven't announced their pitchers for Thursday and Friday in Kansas City, but Andrew Heaney is expected to get one of those starts.
Kinsler to return to lineup soon
Second baseman Ian Kinsler is scheduled to come off the disabled list and return to the lineup and field Thursday. He has been out since March 30 because of an adductor strain.
Kinsler said there had been talk about him coming back sooner as the designated hitter. But he said he didn't want to take possible at-bats away from Ohtani.
Barria to make MLB debut
Jaime Barria will make his big league debut Wednesday against the Rangers, the right-hander pressed into the rotation because of injuries.
"I am surprised," the 21-year-old said through an interpreter. "I knew at some point I'd get the opportunity but not this soon."
Barria was with the Angels for most of spring training. He has made four career starts at triple-A.