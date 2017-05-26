Irish boxer Michael Conlan looks to 'put on a show' Friday night against Aldredo Chanez

Michael Conlan’s magnetism filled Madison Square Garden’s Theater on St. Patrick’s Day, and the Irish featherweight boxer now moves on to Chicago on Friday night with an eye on Australia.

“I’m just a kid from Belfast who’s trying to do big things in America and it’s a complete honor,” Conlan told the Los Angeles Times in a telephone interview this week before his bout against Aldredo Chanez.

“I want to go in there and get it done. I’m going to put a show on. I’ve been put through a tremendously hard camp. I know I’m ready.”

UniMas televises the card at 8 p.m. Pacific that also includes Big Bear-trained Alex Saucedo (24-0, 15 KOs) in a welterweight bout against Wilberth Lopez (17-7, 12 KOs) plus a welterweight bout featuring former world-title challenger Mike Alvarado.

Veteran matchmakers Bruce Trampler and Brad Goodman have given Conlan a test in Chanez of a fighter who’s never been stopped.

“He’s a guy who’s going to come forward. I’m ready for anything,” said Conlan, who promised another colorful ring walk for the 3,000-plus expected at University Illinois Chicago Pavilion, although this one will be without UFC champion and aspiring boxer Conor McGregor, who trailed Conlan in March.

The thrill this time is what lies in front of Carson-trained Conlan, who as an Irish Olympian last year caused a stir by flipping off judges who were later suspended for scoring a victory for Conlan’s Russian foe.

Promoter Bob Arum said he will make Conlan’s next bout the co-main event under Manny Pacquiao’s World Boxing Organization title defense against Jeff Horn on July 2 at a 55,000-seat stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

A large past influx of Irish around Brisbane include Conlan’s grandparents and three cousins.

“I have a personality that’s able to cross over,” Conlan said. “I’m not an arrogant person. I’m a likable character, intriguing, not too in your face.”

Arum seeks to boost that profile not just with spectacles, but an aggressive push toward 10-round bouts by next year. Tonight’s is scheduled for six rounds.

“I’m not messing around building up 25-0 records with no opponents,” Arum said.

Conlan plans to be back in trainer Manny Robles’ gym on Wednesday, preparing for Australia and perhaps some later sparring with McGregor should the Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match materialize.

While boxing purists dismiss the bout, Conlan said his friend and countryman deserves the opportunity against the 40-year-old 49-0 Mayweather.

“Everyone’s picking Mayweather for obvious reasons. He’s the boxer. If this was MMA, he’d never beat Conor,” Conlan said.

“The thing with Conor is he never beats himself. Things can happen in boxing. One punch can change a fight. Anything’s possible with a guy who believes 110%. I haven’t seen that in a lot of people. He’s going to be a better trash talker than Floyd. McGregor is on a different level when it comes to that stuff. He just told me he’ll start eight weeks before and he hopes Mayweather doesn’t lose his [guts to fight].”

Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Caption Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Caption Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Caption LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young. LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

@latimespugmire