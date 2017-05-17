Report: Conor McGregor, UFC strike deal to pursue Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight

Conor McGregor has announced on his website, TheMacLife, that he has struck a deal with the UFC on terms between those parties for a possible fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“It is an honor to sign this record-breaking deal alongside my partners,” McGregor wrote of UFC’s parent company and his own agency.

“The first and most important part of this historic contract has now been officially signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await [Mayweather manager] Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

UFC President Dana White did not respond to questions about the status of how McGregor and the UFC would split money on their side. McGregor’s agent, Audie Attar, didn’t comment, either, but The Times was forwarded TheMacLife story from a representative of McGregor’s agency.

Mayweather, 40, and his associates have also remained quiet on the subject in recent days after the unbeaten (49-0) boxer previously announced he would end a retirement dating to September 2015 only for a fight against the talkative McGregor.

A boxing match between the pair could become the best-selling pay-per-view of the year even if McGregor is considered a massive underdog against the skilled boxer.

A gifted striker in mixed martial arts who ended featherweight champion Jose Aldo’s 10-year unbeaten run with a knockout punch in a title-fight-record 13 seconds, McGregor also repeatedly knocked down Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez in his last two bouts while becoming the UFC’s first-ever simultaneous two-division champion.

Ireland’s McGregor on St. Patrick’s Day reaffirmed his confidence in faring well in a stand-up fight against Mayweather while attending countryman Michael Conlan’s pro debut at Madison Square Garden.

“I’m the boxing guy!” McGregor roared to boxing reporters at ringside, later taking a break to await the birth earlier this month of his son.

While White said a planned Sept. 16 date was lost when Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin sealed that date earlier this month, Mayweather-Alvarez could happen a week earlier, with McGregor reportedly telling White he plans to fight twice this calendar year.