If he conquers weight and Tyron Woodley, Darren Till gives UFC a powerful draw

“He’s the champion and you have to respect what he has done,” Till said. “But as soon as I step in the octagon, I will not give a … who he is or what he is. I will try to put my fist straight to his face. He’s had hard tests against Stephen and Demian, guys you really need to strategize for and be intelligent for. I know he gets a lot of hate, but he’s not getting it from me because my last fight was against Stephen and I had to figure out that puzzle too.”