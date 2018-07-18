MMA rankings: Daniel Cormier is the king of two divisions

Sadly, a scheduled UFC featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega didn’t take place when Holloway had to pull out the week of the fight. Hopefully the affable and dynamic Holloway will be back to his normal self sooner rather than later. Chad Mendes returns to the top 10 after a two-year suspension, as he knocked out Myles Jury in his first fight back. Meanwhile, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire defeated Daniel Weichel in a competitive title fight in Bellator and Alexander Volkanovski makes it into the top 10 with a unanimous decision over Darren Elkins.