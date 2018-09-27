MMA rankings: Tyron Woodley cements his top status

One of the biggest fights in MMA history takes place October 6 when Khabib Nurmagomedov fights Conor McGregor for the UFC lightweight championship. It’s a clash of styles and of personalities, with the stakes as high as they get. James Vick directed a lot of negative words in the direction of Justin Gaethje, but it was Gaethje that had the last laugh when he knocked out Vick in the first round. It was an important win for Gaethje as he rebounded from the first losses of his career.