Shane Mosley assesses Canelo-Golovkin matchup

“As the fight goes on, it’s easier to get done what you need to get done. Oscar moved around in the second fight and that made it difficult for me. Against Vargas, I was leaner, and that speed made it easier for me to knock him out,” Mosley said. “Repeat your strengths, and do them better. Triple-G might know he can take Canelo’s best punch. That’s why Triple-G has to jump on him. I think Canelo can break down.”