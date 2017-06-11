Sports Boxing & MMA

Local boxer Daniel Franco in coma following knockout loss to Jose Haro

Lance Pugmire
Inland Empire boxer Daniel “Twitch” Franco is comatose after undergoing emergency surgery to stop bleeding in his brain following a knockout loss to featherweight Jose Haro on Saturday night in Sloan, Iowa.

Franco, a 25-year-old from Riverside, was dropped by a right-handed punch from Haro (13-1-1) in the eighth round at WinnaVegas Casino and Resort during a bout televised on cable.

Haro also knocked down Franco in the eighth. Although Franco briefly rose after the knockout punch, he was eventually taken from the ring on a stretcher.

In a statement released by Franco’s promoter, RocNation Sports, manager Ray Chaparro said from a local hospital, “At this point, the doctors have told us the next 48 hours will be critical in regards to making a complete recovery.

“We ask for prayers from the boxing community at this time.”

RocNation president Michael Yormark describes Franco (16-2-3, 11 KOs) as “a tenacious talent and champion.”

A spokeswoman for RocNation said Sunday afternoon that Franco is “under intensive care and critical watch.”

Franco has fought at venues in Pomona, Ontario and Corona. He rebounded from a knockout loss to Christopher Martin in Los Angeles on March 23 to win by first-round knockout over Francisco Augustin Suarez on May 12.

