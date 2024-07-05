Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Danny Trejo brawls at a Fourth of July parade in Sunland-Tujunga. Why? A water balloon

Danny Trejo looks forward, wearing a black V-neck shirt and a thin chain necklace
Actor Danny Trejo was a guest at the Sunland-Tujunga Shadow Hills Rotary Club’s Fourth of July celebration, where he engaged in a brawl.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
 and Summer Lin
Share via

“Machete” star and Trejo’s Tacos entrepreneur Danny Trejo engaged in a brawl during a Fourth of July celebration in Sunland-Tujunga.

The fight broke out Thursday during a parade hosted by a local Rotary Club, where the 80-year-old action star was a guest. Trejo was driving a white, convertible low-rider in the parade but stopped his vehicle after someone threw a water balloon at his car, according to video shared on social media.

The “From Dusk Till Dawn” actor stepped out of his vehicle and confronted a group of attendees on the sidewalk. After someone else threw another water balloon at the Latino icon‘s head, he exchanged punches with a person wearing black shorts, a sleeveless shirt and a hat. Trejo fell on his back off the sidewalk. The person also can be seen hitting Trejo’s friend Mario Castillo, who was left bloodied after the incident, according to video published by KTTV Fox 11.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - November 27: Danny Trejo stands for a portrait at Trejo's Hollywood Cantina on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Food

Actor Danny Trejo says it’s the best time in history to be sober

The ‘Trejo’s Cantina’ cookbook honors the A-list actor’s 55 years of sobriety and dovetails with a nonalcoholic trend, the launch of his zero-proof tequila and his growing restaurant empire.

Dec. 13, 2023

Video showed Trejo getting back to his feet, grabbing a folding chair and throwing it into the brawling crowd. TMZ published video from another perspective, showing another person holding back Trejo from the crowd.

“[Trejo] pushed women out of the way to get to those guys,” Sunland-Tujunga resident James Spishak told The Times. “There were kids there. It could’ve gotten really ugly. It would’ve never happened if he stayed in the car.”

Spishak said Trejo slapped him when he ran over to the crowd and tried to break up the fight. “I love Danny Trejo, I think he’s a cool dude, but he needs to know when to say ‘no,’” Spishak said.

Representatives for Trejo did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment. The Sunland/Tujunga/Shadow Hills Rotary Club, which hosted the Fourth of July celebration, also did not immediately respond.

A man in a dark blue suit sitting against a large screen with white and purple imagery

Television

Two of Ian Ziering’s alleged ‘minibike gang’ assailants arrested months after brawl

Los Angeles police arrested two members of the mini-motorbike group that allegedly attacked ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star Ian Ziering in Hollywood late last year.

May 22, 2024

“Everybody was holding him back,” said Sunland-Tujunga resident Arnie Abramyan, who shared parts of the brawl on Instagram. “There were a lot of people between him and the people who threw the water balloon. He was just upset. He was yelling, screaming, mad and was trying to get to the guy who threw the water balloon.”

Abramyan, president of the Sunland-Tujunga Chamber of Commerce, told The Times that Trejo was participating in the neighborhood’s annual Fourth of July parade for the first time. Abramyan, whose company Arnieville is one of the sponsors of the event, said there was a designated area on the parade route where people could use Super Soakers and water balloons, but Trejo wasn’t at that part of the route when he was hit with a water balloon.

Advertisement

Los Angeles police were responding to a different incident nearby and came to the site of the brawl after it happened, Abramyan said. He added that officers told him Trejo did not want to press any charges. Abramyan said he and the rest of the Chamber of Commerce had an emergency meeting after the parade to figure out how to apologize to Trejo.

“I doubt he’ll participate [in the parade] again, but we definitely want to make amends and show him love and respect,” Abramyan said.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsMoviesCaliforniaBreaking News
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement